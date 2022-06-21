Man arrested on child abuse charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has arrested a man on child abuse charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Vincent Frank Sardo, 27, of Huntington, ‘caused substantial bodily injury’ to a child while at an apartment located along Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

Court documents state the incident resulting in injury happened on June 17, around 7:30 a.m.

Police have not released the age of the child involved.

Sardo is in the Western Regional Jail on child abuse resulting in injury charges.

No further details have been released at this time.

