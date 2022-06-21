Advertisement

Ohio teen allegedly stabs brother to death

A teen sister is accused of killing her brother in a stabbing.
By Amanda Alvarado, Mike Schell and Courtney King
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday for the killing of her brother in Ohio, WXIX reported.

Monday morning around 11 a.m., Springfield Township officers were called to a home where they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but died there.

The investigation determined the teen boy was stabbed by his 15-year-old sister. She was arrested and charged with murder, authorities say.

Authorities have not said what led up to Monday’s stabbing.

“I’m just lost of words,” another sibling said. “You wouldn’t think that, like, my little sister, killing my little brother. Yeah I’m just lost for words.”

Their sister’s arrest is just as shocking.

“She’s also a good kid, so I don’t think she intentionally meant to do that,” another sibling said. “There was just a little argument, you know. Out of anger, she probably did it, but I don’t think she really meant to do it.”

Jackie Brewton lives nearby and was having lunch with her son, Tino Brewton, when she saw police officers arrive on Monday.

Jackie Brewton said her son ran over to the victim to try and help him.

“He took his shirt off to start compressions on the boy’s chest,” she said. “He said the stab wound was like somewhere in between his heart and his lung.”

Tino Brewton said he was talking to the boy to figure out what happened.

“I tried to keep him talking because he had been stabbed,” Tino Brewton said. “He kept saying his sister stabbed him.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Puryear has been charged with armed robbery, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Arrest made after convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

JTP | Parenting styles
Journey through Parenthood | Parenting styles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment