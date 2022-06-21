Advertisement

Person killed in Mason County crash

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.

They say the car was traveling south on state Route 2 when the driver went off the road, through a yard, and crashed into a parked car and a house.

They say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Several bricks on the outside of the garage collapsed onto the driveway.

Both cars have been towed.

The scene has been cleared, and the road is back open.

