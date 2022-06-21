Advertisement

Police pursuit reported in Kanawha County

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Authorities are actively pursuing a driver in Kanawha County Tuesday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.

The chase began along MacCorkle Avenue SE in Chelyan, officials report.

Dispatchers say the pursuit started after a driver didn’t pull over when an officer initiated a traffic stop.

Further information has not been released.

