Advertisement

Portsmouth Public Library Board hears public comments on controversial pride display

Portsmouth Public Library Board of Trustees hear public comments on controversial "pride" display
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A “pride” display that was featured inside the Portsmouth Public Library earlier this month has caused quite a controversy. The display, which was was in the children’s department, included books catered to children about the LGBTQ+ community. The display no longer exists after a patron checked out all of the books that made up the display.

On Tuesday, the library’s Board of Trustees invited the community to their monthly meeting and allowed for each person to have three minutes to express whatever concerns they might have. Board members hoped to gain a better understanding of how the community feels to help them potentially establish policies for similar displays in the future.

One by one, folks stood before board members and expressed their thoughts and feelings. Those who were critical of the display shared feelings about the sexual nature of the books.

“On page 36, there’s a discussion of (sexual activity),” said one community member.

“The books on display in question were designed not to inform, but to indoctrinate young minds on a topic that is quite controversial,” said another.

Others in favor of the display shared fears of censorship and felt as though the library was doing the right thing by providing resources for children who may be curious about who they are.

“The beauty of a public library is that there is a place for everyone. If you don’t like it, don’t read it. If you want to police what your children read, that is your job. Not the job of the library,” said one man.

“Should the library board decide to withdraw the display, I feel it would open up the withdrawal of other displays and materials,” said another person in the audience.

Members of the board listened intently and took notes. They will now seek legal counsel about how to move forward.

“We do not have a policy regarding this and that is obviously something that we are going to look into. Our library is held high in integrity and we do not want to lose that at all. We hear you and we want to get to a resolution on this,” said Board President Tamela Morton.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested...
Police | Customer pours beer on store employee, steals phone
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Boy, 14, recovering after hit by driver
Boy, 14, recovering after hit by driver
Joniesha Johnson says her six-year-old Deonco Howard was full of life and ready to make a name...
"He lived his life, he loved his life,” mother of drowning victim remembers her son
Portsmouth Public Library Board of Trustees hear public comments on controversial "pride" display
Portsmouth Public Library Board of Trustees hear public comments on controversial "pride" display
Some neighbors in eastern Kentucky are concerned about a proposed crematorium.
Proposed crematorium location causes concerns