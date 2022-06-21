Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff has released the name of the motorcyclist killed Monday during a crash along Route 2.

According to Sheriff Zerkle, the man who died in the accident was Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington.

Blake, who was traveling on a motorcycle, collided with a truck in the 4700 block of the roadway, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirmed.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area.

