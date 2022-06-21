Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff has released the name of the motorcyclist killed Monday during a crash along Route 2.
According to Sheriff Zerkle, the man who died in the accident was Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington.
Blake, who was traveling on a motorcycle, collided with a truck in the 4700 block of the roadway, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirmed.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area.
