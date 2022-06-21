Vigil held for Ashland murder victims

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friends and family are grieving following the loss of two sisters who were found shot and killed in Ashland during the weekend.

Dozens gathered Monday night at 9th Street Park in Ironton, where the sisters were from, for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

The mother of the girls, Donna Algarakhuly, was among those who attended.

“I’m in denial right now,” she told WSAZ. “I’m trying so hard to not lose it, because my girls were my best friends. They weren’t just my kids. They were my best friends.”

Ashland police say they’ve gotten warrants for several charges against the suspect, including two murder charges.

The victims, Selina Easter and her sister Summer Algarakhuly, were 20 and 18 years old.

Police say the suspect, John Tooson, stole Easter’s car after the shooting and was later found at a home in Toledo, Ohio.

Police say Tooson shot himself there following a barricade situation, and at last check he remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Both Selena and Summer had one child each.

Their mother says it’s heartbreaking her grandchildren now have to grow up without their mothers.

“They did not deserve that either,” she said.

The mother says the accused shooter was Selina’s boyfriend of two years, and she says this totally blindsided her.

“He seemed to be a good guy,” Algarakhuly said. “My daughter and him had disagreements like any relationship would. I didn’t really see anything wrong with him. I assumed they were happy. I never, never would’ve imagined this would happen.”

She says if the accused shooter does recover and get out of the hospital, they will do everything they can to see that justice is served.

“I have no words,” Selina’s friend Kymbria Williams said. “It’s just cowardly, sickly. I don’t know how somebody could shoot two girls who are so young. They have so much life to them.”

The mother says Summer had just moved in with her older sister a few days before the shooting.

They say Selina had been selling insurance in Huntington, and Summer had graduated from Ironton High School last year.

