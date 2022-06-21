Advertisement

West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls’ team on to nationals

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls’ team represented the Mountain State well at the Eastern President’s Cup soccer tournament at the Shawnee Sports complex Tuesday.

The WVFC shut out New Jersey’s Next Level Soccer Academy 3-0 to advance to the national tournament. Ella Green, Quincy Orwig, and Maddy Rothwell scored goals and keeper Shelby Tharp finished with a clean sheet to help the WVFC to the win.

The team now heads to North Carolina for the national tournament in July.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested...
Police | Customer pours beer on store employee, steals phone
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Marshall turf project nearing completion
Marshall turf project nearing completion
Edwards Stadium gets new turf
Marshall turf project nearing completion
He finishes tournament with a score of -6
Matthew Fitzpatrick wins the 122nd US Open
Marshall players spent the morning coaching over 50 kids at the AD Lewis Center.
Going camping with the Herd