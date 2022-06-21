West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls’ team on to nationals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls’ team represented the Mountain State well at the Eastern President’s Cup soccer tournament at the Shawnee Sports complex Tuesday.

The WVFC shut out New Jersey’s Next Level Soccer Academy 3-0 to advance to the national tournament. Ella Green, Quincy Orwig, and Maddy Rothwell scored goals and keeper Shelby Tharp finished with a clean sheet to help the WVFC to the win.

The team now heads to North Carolina for the national tournament in July.

