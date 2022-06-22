‘The Basketball Tournament’ releases matchups

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The bracket for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is set for the 2022 tournament.

TBT is a $1 million winner-take-all event broadcast live on ESPN.

Two teams Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) will serve as featured teams for one of eight rounds, then welcome six other teams.

The games are July 24-27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Best Virginia is the top seed in the West Virginia Regional. The team is organized by John Flowers and Kevin Jones, who also play on the team. Charleston native James Long is the team’s head coach. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, and Dave Tallman are the team’s assistants.

Best Virginia’s current roster includes:

● John Flowers (2007-11)

● Devin Ebanks (2008-10)

● Kevin Jones (2008-12)

● Juwan Staten Sr. (2012-15)

● Jaysean Paige (2014-16)

● D’Angelo Hunter (2017-18)

● Jermaine Haley (2018-20)

● Jamel Morris (Fairmont State)

● Tanner McGrew (WV Wesleyan)

● Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State)

Herd That is fourth-seed. The team is organized by Ot and Jon Elmore. Their dad, Gay Elmore, is the team’s head coach.

Herd That’s current roster includes:

● Ryan Taylor (2012-17)

● Stevie Browning (2015-17)

● Ot Elmore (2016-19)

● Jon Elmore (2016-19)

● Rondale Watson (2017-19)

● James Kelly (2015-16)

● Santino DiTrapano (Charleston)

● Justin Johnson (Western Kentucky)

● Derek Cooke (Wyoming)

Best Virginia will face eighth-seed Virginia Dream at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Herd That will face the fifth-seeded Founding Fathers at 5 p.m. on July 24.

If Best Virginia and Herd That both win their first-round game, they will play each other in the second round Tuesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. The West Virginia Regional championship will be Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Bucketneers, WoCo Showtime, and War Ready, will all return to the West Virginia Regional field. Newcomers include Fully Loaded, alumni of Virginia-based AAU program Fully Loaded, and Virginia Dream.

The winner of the West Virginia Regional will advance to Championship Week in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena from July 28-August 2.

Game information for the West Virginia Regional is as follows:

First Round

G1 - Sunday, July 24 – 12 pm Eastern – (2) Bucketneers vs. (7) Fully Loaded G2 - Sunday, July 24 – 2 pm Eastern – (3) WoCo Showtime vs. (6) War Ready

G3 - Sunday, July 24 – 5 pm Eastern – (4) Herd That vs. (5) Founding Fathers

G4 - Sunday, July 24 – 7 pm Eastern – (1) Best Virginia vs. (8) Virginia Dream

Second Round

G5 - Tuesday, July 26 – 6 pm Eastern – Bucketneers/Fully Loaded vs. WoCo Showtime/War Ready

G6 - Tuesday, July 26 – 8 pm Eastern – Best Virginia/Virginia Dream vs. Herd That/Founding Fathers

West Virginia Regional Championship

G7 - Wednesday, July 21 – 7 pm Eastern – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner

Tickets for all TBT game days and events are on sale now at www.thetournament.com. For more information, please contact info@thetournament.com.

