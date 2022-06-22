Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available for kids 6-months and older

First kids receive COVID-19 vaccine
First kids receive COVID-19 vaccine(WOWT)
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Children 6-months and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Valley Health Systems, Inc throughout the region.

Valley Health says both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

The Pfizer vaccine is for kids 6-months through 4 years, while the Moderna is for kids 6-months through five years.

“So many parents and caregivers have looked forward to this announcement since the beginning of the pandemic, and now it is a reality,” said Mathew Weimer, M.D., Vice President of Health Services and Chief Medical Officer with Valley Health. “We are very excited to provide these critically important vaccinations to our patients and communities. Pediatric hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased during the Omicron surge, and we know that vaccinating our youngest patients not only protects them directly but also brings protection to their families and the greater community.”

You can visit Valley Health Systems online at www.valleyhealth.org to set up an appointment.

