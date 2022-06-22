Advertisement

Crews on scene of helicopter crash in southern W.Va.

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Wednesday evening of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported before 5 p.m. in the Kelly Mountain area.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Green Local Schools nearing completion of new football facility
TBT match-ups announced
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach