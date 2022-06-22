Crews on scene of helicopter crash in southern W.Va.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Wednesday evening of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported before 5 p.m. in the Kelly Mountain area.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.