Advertisement

Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach

Derrick Evans
Derrick Evans(Gray DC)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach and riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison, NBC News reports.

Derrick Evans, a Republican, represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates.

He had pleaded guilty in March to one count of civil disorder in connection with the activity at the U.S. Capitol.

Among multiple charges Evans originally had faced were violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app.

For previous coverage:

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member reaches plea deal in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews battle early morning fire
Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Mason County crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2

Latest News

TikTok helping to grow small businesses
TikTok helping to grow small businesses
Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day
Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day
power outage generic
Power companies on standby for storm assessment following risk of severe weather
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings