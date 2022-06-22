Advertisement

Green Local Schools nearing completion of new football facility

Green Local Schools nearing completion of new football facility
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Green Local School District is in the middle of constructing brand new school facilities. The school buildings are on pace to be completed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Construction of a new football stadium is nearing completion.

When the Green Bobcats football team takes the field this fall, it will usher in a new era for the program.

“When they (the football team) came out here for the first time and had a preliminary practice, the vibe of that group was much different,” said Superintendent Jodi Armstrong.

The new stadium is unrecognizable to what once stood in it’s place. A new turf field features gray endzones and a bobcat logo at midfield. The home and away bleachers are brand new; the home side is equipped with an all-new press box. A scoreboard with a video screen stands tall behind one of the endzones.

“It gives me chills to think about it right now because I think about all of the people who contributed to this. Whether they’re a current taxpayer or community member or an alumnus who came through and really built the foundation to get here,” Armstrong said.

All that is left is to lay the surface of the track that surrounds the turf, and to build a fieldhouse that will include a new locker room and concession areas.

“I think it’s a testament to what the people of this district can do when you come together and prioritize the future of our kiddos. That is the future of everything,” Armstrong said.

School administrators are working to plan festivities surrounding home games this fall to welcome guests to the new stadium.

