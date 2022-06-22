Health Department places order for vaccines for kids under five

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has placed their first order for vaccines for children five-years-old and younger. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered.

“We are in the process of training additional staff to give the shots so that we are ready to begin serving the public as soon as the vaccines arrive,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director at KCHD. “As soon as the vaccines are here—which is anticipated within the next week—we will make another announcement as to their availability,” Dr. Eshenaur added.

The health department says the Pfizer vaccine is for kids six months to four years, and is given as a series of three shots. The first two shots are three weeks apart, and the third shot is eight weeks after the second shot.

They say the Moderna vaccine is for kids six months to five years. It is given in a eries of two shots, four weeks apart.

Vaccines are given Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the health department located at 108 Lee Street East in Charleston.

