Advertisement

Health Department places order for vaccines for kids under five

Vaccinating young kids against COVID-19
Vaccinating young kids against COVID-19
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has placed their first order for vaccines for children five-years-old and younger. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered.

“We are in the process of training additional staff to give the shots so that we are ready to begin serving the public as soon as the vaccines arrive,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director at KCHD. “As soon as the vaccines are here—which is anticipated within the next week—we will make another announcement as to their availability,” Dr. Eshenaur added.

The health department says the Pfizer vaccine is for kids six months to four years, and is given as a series of three shots. The first two shots are three weeks apart, and the third shot is eight weeks after the second shot.

They say the Moderna vaccine is for kids six months to five years. It is given in a eries of two shots, four weeks apart.

Vaccines are given Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the health department located at 108 Lee Street East in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews battle early morning fire
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2
Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Mason County crash

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Smoke alarm saves firefighter in house fire
Smoke alarm saves firefighter during house fire
Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man
Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man