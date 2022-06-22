Advertisement

Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day

Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

While Independence Day is a time to celebrate the birth of our Nation, we must also take a moment to honor and thank our military veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our country.

It’s also important to educate and spread awareness of the health challenges veterans face every day, including a disease called ALS.

Juan Reyes, a U.S. Military veteran living with ALS, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share his personal story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews battle early morning fire
Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Mason County crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2

Latest News

Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach
TikTok helping to grow small businesses
TikTok helping to grow small businesses
power outage generic
Power companies on standby for storm assessment following risk of severe weather
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings