Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Stuart R. Moore, 50 of Oak Hill, WV, died at the scene, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The mine is still closed Wednesday. Inspectors are still at the scene, with interviews expected to be wrapped up by later in the day.

The last death within the Virginia Mineral Mining Industry was in 2018.

EARLIER STORY: The person who died in Monday’s emergency at the Lime Plant mine in Giles County was 50 years old and had been working for Lhoist for nine weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The entrapment occurred within Level 7 of the mine. Operations will resume when the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and Virginia Department of Energy give their approval.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Energy were at the mine site Tuesday evening and will be going back Wednesday.

