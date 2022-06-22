Advertisement

New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville.

This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers.

The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A second location is set to open in Lexington this summer.

“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state identification card,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing a card good for eight years instead of four.”

One of the service changes include requesting, replacing, or renewing a driving credential at any regional office in the state.

You can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment online.

