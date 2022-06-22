Power companies on standby for storm assessment following risk of severe weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power companies are preparing throughout our region as the risk of strong thunderstorms with high winds are expected to pass through the region Wednesday afternoon, which could knock out power.

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher expects the front to start kicking off storms around 3 p.m. near U.S. 50 in our northern counties.

Butcher said the main concern for the region is gusty winds.

Last week, thousands were left in the dark without power after two separate days of strong storms brought trees down.

Power restoration efforts continued for several days afterward.

Each major power company in our region said they had plans in place in case the storms Wednesday afternoon knocked out power.

A spokesperson for AEP said, “We are preparing for the expected severe weather by placing workers across our three-state service area on alert, and preparing them to travel to damaged areas. This line of response works well and provides ample resources for most storms.”

Last week, AEP had nearly 3,000 workers in our region restoring electric service from major storms, including workers from our sister companies in Oklahoma and Indiana and utilities from North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

Kentucky Power said it currently had nearly 400 workers on standby, ready to deploy to areas that need immediate attention once the storm hits.

“Depending on where the storm hits, we can quickly shift our crews,” a company spokesperson said.

AEP Ohio said they too have crews on standby, ready to act.

A spokesperson recommended people enrolled in the text and email alerts to receive notifications regarding outages.

