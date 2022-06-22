Advertisement

Power companies on standby for storm assessment following risk of severe weather

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power companies are preparing throughout our region as the risk of strong thunderstorms with high winds are expected to pass through the region Wednesday afternoon, which could knock out power.

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher expects the front to start kicking off storms around 3 p.m. near U.S. 50 in our northern counties.

Butcher said the main concern for the region is gusty winds.

Last week, thousands were left in the dark without power after two separate days of strong storms brought trees down.

Power restoration efforts continued for several days afterward.

Each major power company in our region said they had plans in place in case the storms Wednesday afternoon knocked out power.

A spokesperson for AEP said, “We are preparing for the expected severe weather by placing workers across our three-state service area on alert, and preparing them to travel to damaged areas. This line of response works well and provides ample resources for most storms.”

Last week, AEP had nearly 3,000 workers in our region restoring electric service from major storms, including workers from our sister companies in Oklahoma and Indiana and utilities from North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

Kentucky Power said it currently had nearly 400 workers on standby, ready to deploy to areas that need immediate attention once the storm hits.

“Depending on where the storm hits, we can quickly shift our crews,” a company spokesperson said.

AEP Ohio said they too have crews on standby, ready to act.

A spokesperson recommended people enrolled in the text and email alerts to receive notifications regarding outages.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews battle early morning fire
Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Mason County crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2

Latest News

Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach
TikTok helping to grow small businesses
TikTok helping to grow small businesses
Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day
Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings