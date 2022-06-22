Reason to Hope Breakfast with W.Va. Alzheimer’s Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Supporters of the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association gathered at the Capitol Market for the Chapter’s Annual Reason to Hope Breakfast.

The breakfast serves as a way to speak about the disease and report on how the funds raised are being spent.

Most of that is spent on the support groups, both in person and remotely.

“We have some education programs now and support groups that are available by Zoom or to call in like conference call, where as before, everything we did before was in person,’ said Sharon Covert with the Alzheimer’s Association of W.Va.

To get information about the Association’s support groups in your area, you can call 800-727-3900, any day, any time.

They also announced they will have the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 29 at Appalachian Power Park.

You can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.