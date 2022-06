HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Alchemy Theatre proudly premiere’s Mike Murdock’s original television pilot EQUITY Saturday, June 25th at Marquee Cinemas-Pullman Square.

The red carpet begins at 5 p.m., the showing beings at 6 p.m., and there will be a VIP afterparty at SIP to follow.

Tickets are available at thisisequity.com.

