Advertisement

Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves

Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Juul vape pens may soon be pulled from stores in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration could order the e-cigarette maker to pull its products from store shelves.

The agency has not formally announced a move yet, but according to the Journal, the order could come as soon as Wednesday.

Juul gained notoriety after it was criticized for selling flavored vape pods that were popular with teens.

The company ended sales of its flavored products in 2019, shortly before the FDA banned the products.

Wednesday’s report caused shares of the cigarette company Altria to plunge on the stock market.

The company owns a 35% stake in Juul.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews battle early morning fire
Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Mason County crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2

Latest News

Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery...
Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings
Make the most of your July 4th gatherings
The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
STEM Week with The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
STEM Week with The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for...
Woman sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with teen