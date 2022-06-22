Smoke alarm saves firefighter during house fire
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Smoke alarms save lives; just ask Rocky Webb of Lincoln County.
The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department lieutenant was awakened out of a sound sleep just before 5 a.m. Tuesday by one of his smoke detectors.
Then he saw the smoke and flames. The fire extensively damaged a home Webb shared with his mother, who was in the hospital when the fire broke out.
Webb is an 11-year veteran of the West Hamlin VFD.
You can find a GoFundMe page for the Webb family on the West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
