Smoke alarm saves firefighter during house fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Smoke alarms save lives; just ask Rocky Webb of Lincoln County.

The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department lieutenant was awakened out of a sound sleep just before 5 a.m. Tuesday by one of his smoke detectors.

Then he saw the smoke and flames. The fire extensively damaged a home Webb shared with his mother, who was in the hospital when the fire broke out.

Webb is an 11-year veteran of the West Hamlin VFD.

You can find a GoFundMe page for the Webb family on the West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

