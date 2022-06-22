Advertisement

Smoke alarm saves firefighter during house fire

Smoke alarm saves firefighter in house fire
By Tim Irr
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Smoke alarms save lives; just ask Rocky Webb of Lincoln County.

The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department lieutenant was awakened out of a sound sleep just before 5 a.m. Tuesday by one of his smoke detectors.

Then he saw the smoke and flames. The fire extensively damaged a home Webb shared with his mother, who was in the hospital when the fire broke out.

Webb is an 11-year veteran of the West Hamlin VFD.

You can find a GoFundMe page for the Webb family on the West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested...
Police | Customer pours beer on store employee, steals phone
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man
Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man
Smoke alarm saves firefighter in house fire
Smoke alarm saves firefighter in house fire
A house in Gallipolis Ferry was damaged during the crash.
Man killed in crash in Mason County
A more than $8 million contract to turf 10 city-owned athletic fields was approved Tuesday...
Council approves more than $8 million contract to turf athletic fields