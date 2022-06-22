Advertisement

Woman sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with teen

Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for...
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a teen.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old child pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor. She had been indicted by a grand jury in January.

“We believe with this sentence today justice has been served for the victim, the victim’s family and the community as a whole. I will continue to work everyday to assure that people who harm children are brought to justice,” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said in a release.

