Advertisement

Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach
Viewer Jacob Llewellyn shared this photo of a tree down in Minford, Ohio.
Storms knock out power to thousands
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for...
Woman sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with teen
When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was...
Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

Latest News

FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
The Biden administration has announced an additional $450M in military assistance for Ukraine.
White House announces military assistance to Ukraine
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up
Noah Thompson talks American Idol win
Noah Thompson talks American Idol win
Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping...
13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say