Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Huntington could face $500 fine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it is illegal in the City of Huntington.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the City of Huntington would like to remind residents that setting off consumer fireworks is illegal inside city limits.

A state law that took effect in 2016 allows for the retail sale of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortar shells and roman candles. However, city leaders want to remind the public that city ordinances dealing with fireworks do supersede that state law.

Setting off consumer fireworks is and always has been a violation of Huntington city code, which is subject to fines of up to $500 and the confiscation of fireworks.

Prior to the legislation, only novelty items such as glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers and wire sparklers were allowed to be sold in West Virginia.

These novelty items remain as the only type of device that can be discharged inside Huntington city limits.

“As the saying goes, if it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it always has been and will continue to be illegal in the City of Huntington,” City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said. “Residents should leave fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the many public displays in our area instead.”

The Huntington Police Department will monitor illegal fireworks displays over the Fourth of July holiday and issue citations to anyone caught discharging fireworks.

Retail fireworks establishments, whether permanent or temporary, that sell consumer fireworks must be certified and inspected by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The City of Huntington’s Code Enforcement Unit is also assisting in the inspection process to ensure that retail sales establishments have a city business license and to remind them of the regulations for placing signage on public rights-of-way.

