FAA and NTSB investigating southern W.Va. helicopter crash that killed 6

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – State Route 17 in the Kelly Mountain area of Logan County remained shut down Thursday morning following a deadly helicopter crash.

6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority, confirmed six people died as the Bell UH-1B model came down.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, crews are still working to remove the helicopter from the roadway due to downed power lines; however, no customers nearby are experiencing an outage. Appalachian Power reports it is not a company line.

The West Virginia Division of Highways reports a state trooper stayed at the scene of the wreckage all night.

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local.

He says the helicopter was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourist flights.

Bryant says at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight. The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.

Bryant says one of the owners of the helicopter showed up at the scene after the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. The road is blocked off about a mile from the crash site.

Bobbi Childs, who lives about a mile from where the crash happened, said she called 911 and rushed to the scene. She said she ran back crying, traumatized by what she had seen.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The FAA reports that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the crash investigation.

Thursday, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and members of the National Transportation Safety Board were on the way to the site from Washington, D.C., according to WV DOH.

