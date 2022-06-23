Advertisement

Fauci says he’s ‘example’ for COVID vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today,” Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach
Viewer Jacob Llewellyn shared this photo of a tree down in Minford, Ohio.
Storms knock out power to thousands
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for...
Woman sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with teen
When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was...
Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
A Florida man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for a runaway chicken.
Owner’s search for pet chicken leads to human remains
6 killed during helicopter crash in Logan County, W.Va.
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Hall of Fame NFL running back Hugh McElhenny dies at 93
A Florida man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for a runaway chicken.
Owner's search for pet chicken leads to human remains