Advertisement

Herd football players lend a hand in Huntington

(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s football players left the weight room and the indoor facility behind to board some vans and do some good in Huntington.

The players worked in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Huntington Fire Department to distribute and help install smoke alarms in houses in the Fairfield community.

The players fanned out throughout the neighborhood to bring the smoke alarms to individual homes and also took the opportunity to interact with fans.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed during Route 2 crash
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews battle early morning fire
Fire crews confirm a person has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Mason County crash

Latest News

TBT bracket reveal
‘The Basketball Tournament’ releases matchups
West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls' team on to nationals
West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls' team on to nationals
West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls' team on to nationals
West Virginia Football Club U-15 girls’ team on to nationals
Marshall turf project nearing completion
Marshall turf project nearing completion