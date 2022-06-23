Herd football players lend a hand in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s football players left the weight room and the indoor facility behind to board some vans and do some good in Huntington.

The players worked in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Huntington Fire Department to distribute and help install smoke alarms in houses in the Fairfield community.

The players fanned out throughout the neighborhood to bring the smoke alarms to individual homes and also took the opportunity to interact with fans.

