Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We have learned the name of the Kentucky Power worker who died.

The family said Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr., 58, was killed Thursday morning.

Original Story:

We are learning about a death involving a Kentucky Power worker.

Officials said the worker died in a car crash Thursday morning while working in the Hazard. We are told it was in the Viper area of Perry County.

“All of us at Kentucky Power are heartbroken by this tragic news and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and to all who knew our employee.”

