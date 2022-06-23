Search underway for lost hiker

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A search is underway late Wednesday night for a lost hiker trying to get out of the Kanawha State Forest, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was hiking with two friends when they split apart and he didn’t know how to make it back to his vehicle. They say the man was in cellphone contact with county dispatchers.

As of 10:30 p.m., crews from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, a volunteer fire department and the park superintendent were involved with the search. Rescuers were having to cut some fallen trees at the scene after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through earlier.

Other details are unavailable.

