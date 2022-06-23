Advertisement

Six-year anniversary of devastating W.Va. flooding observed

West Virginia flooding
West Virginia flooding(KY3)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - Thursday marks six years since devastating flooding hit central and southern West Virginia, leaving 23 people dead and hundreds without homes.

The event brought the most damage to Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Summer, and Greenbrier counties.

Water reached as high as 34 feet in spots of hard-hit Clendenin.

While a lot of progress has been made in six years, some people are still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt.

According to RISE West Virginia, the remaining housing projects are expected to be completed by September. But there has been no update released about the project’s progress since March.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tweeted the following statement in remembrance of the somber anniversary:

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tweeted this statement:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted this statement:

