Six-year anniversary of devastating W.Va. flooding observed

WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - Thursday marks six years since devastating flooding hit central and southern West Virginia, leaving 23 people dead and hundreds without homes.

The event brought the most damage to Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Summer, and Greenbrier counties.

Water reached as high as 34 feet in spots of hard-hit Clendenin.

While a lot of progress has been made in six years, some people are still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt.

According to RISE West Virginia, the remaining housing projects are expected to be completed by September. But there has been no update released about the project’s progress since March.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tweeted the following statement in remembrance of the somber anniversary:

Six years ago, West Virginia experienced devastating floods that took 23 lives and shattered countless communities.



While the scars still remain, we continue to be #WVStrong. pic.twitter.com/poQmtG8YaW — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 23, 2022

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tweeted this statement:

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the devastating loss of 23 fellow West Virginians after flooding ravaged our state 6 years ago today. Please join me in praying for these families as we continue to rebuild and recover from this historic flood. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 23, 2022

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted this statement:

Can't believe it's been six years since the historic 2016 flood. Cathy and I will never forget the tragedy that happened in the days following. Please join us today in saying a prayer for the families who lost loved ones and all those that were affected.https://t.co/d4mNIqaEsJ — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) June 23, 2022

