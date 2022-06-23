Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region.

According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.

Metro 911 in Kanawha County reported several trees and branches down in parts of the county. Viewer Michele Lee shared this photo from Dunbar:

Dunbar storm damage (WSAZ with permission)

Appalachian Power reported the following outages in West Virginia:

- Kanawha County - 10,869

- Cabell County - 1,617

- Putnam County - 705

- Mason County - 847

- Fayette County - 503

According to AEP in Ohio, the most impacted area was Athens County with 2,953 customer outages. Kentucky, by comparison, had only scattered outages.

The outages follow numerous outages from storms on two separate days last week. While most customers had service restored, a few remained without power.

There are no immediate reports of injuries from Wednesday night’s storms. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.