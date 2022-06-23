Advertisement

Two arrested after large drug raid in Logan County

According to the sheriff's office, Mooney and Esposito are convicted felons.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are behind bars following an investigation by deputies that uncovered a massive stash of drugs ready for distribution, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched a home along Nighbert Avenue in the City of Logan after they were given permission by the homeowner, Thomas Esposito.

Deputies responded to the home to investigate possible drug activity.

While speaking to Esposito, deputies reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home and noticed clear baggies containing green vegetation sticking out of Esposito’s left front pocket.

On the first floor, deputies reported finding a large amount of marijuana in the living room and inside a refrigerator located in the laundry room, along with packaging and distribution materials including digital scales.

Esposito was also found to be in possession of 24 Suboxone 8mg sublingual films.

Randall Todd Mooney was in a room on the second floor of the home, deputies say.

In that room, deputies say they found several clear glass jars containing suspected marijuana. A further search of the room revealed more marijuana, suboxone, Xanax, Kolonopin, Adderal pills, Roxicodone, meth, THC wax, psychedelic mushrooms, 92 Dextroamphetamine pills, and 1,920 Neurontin pills.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation led deputies to Mooney’s home where deputies located an additional 990 Neurontin pills along with approximately 11 pounds of marijuana in the attic.

Deputies estimate the total amount of marijuana seized to be around 22 pounds. In all, 2,910 Neurontin pills are also now in possession of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirms both Esposito and Mooney are convicted felons. Mooney was also in possession of a .45 caliber pistol.

Mooney is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a  $250,000 bond, while Esposito is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office confirms both Esposito and Mooney are convicted felons.(Southwestern Regional Jail)

