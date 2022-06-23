Advertisement

WV WIC Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

(Unsplash)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books by mail to encourage early childhood literacy.

In line with the CDC’s Developmental Milestones, reading and engaging with children is important for brain, language, and speech development. Children are eligible for WIC through the age of 5 years, aligning with the Imagination Library program duration.

Each year, as part of the Imagination Library, a panel of early childhood literacy experts reviews books for inclusion in the monthly Imagination Library mailing. The program mails free books to registered children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

The review panel focuses on specific themes and concepts including inspiration, imagination, love of reading and learning, regard for diversity, culture, promotion of self-esteem and confidence, as well as an appreciation of art and aesthetics. Book selections vary by age.

Register for the Imagination Library online or at a WV WIC clinic. Once registered, the Imagination Library will mail an age-appropriate book to the family each month, addressed to the child.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for...
Woman sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with teen
Viewer Jacob Llewellyn shared this photo of a tree down in Minford, Ohio.
Storms knock out power to thousands
When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was...
Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

Latest News

“Following our own local school-gun incident in April, the level of importance for proactive...
Jackson County ‘Shield Program’ to place deputies in school hallways
Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Huntington could face $500 fine
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
FAA and NTSB investigating southern W.Va. helicopter crash that killed 6
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast