Heartbeat Bill takes effect in Ohio

(ohio.org)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s speech today regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Judge Barrett of Southern District U.S. Federal Court granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request to allow a previously blocked abortion ban to take effect.

Across the state of Ohio, abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, or until a heartbeat can be detected, is banned.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-11D on June 24, which is the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine signed the Heartbeat Bill into law in 2019.

Several organizations, including the ACLU, ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, have spoken out about fighting back by suing in state court.

The organizations released a joint statement following the injunction being dissolved:

“The ramifications of today’s Supreme Court decision have been swift, devastating, and real. The state’s request to vacate an injunction that blocked a 2019 abortion ban has been granted, and abortion after six weeks is now banned across the state of Ohio. Together, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure people can get the care they need. While we work to get patients the tools, resources, and information to get out of state to access abortion if they can, we plan to quickly file a legal challenge in state court. The fight is not over. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that people can control their own medical decisions.”

