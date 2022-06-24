Advertisement

Highway back open at site of deadly helicopter crash

6 killed in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
6 killed in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 17, also known as the Blair Mountain Highway, is back open early Friday evening after a deadly helicopter crash that killed six people on Wednesday, West Virginia State Police say.

The roadway reopened before 5 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say the wreckage of the Bell UH-1B chopper, also known as a Huey, is on its way to Atlanta as part of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

The Huey crashed just before 5 p.m. Wednesday onto Route 17, about 3.7 miles northeast of Logan County Airport where MARPAT Aviation was offering tour flights on the vintage chopper.

The names of those killed haven’t been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage:

NTSB official: Agency dedicated to ‘a very thorough’ investigation into helicopter crash that killed 6

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain.
FAA, NTSB investigating southern W.Va. helicopter crash that killed 6
When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was...
Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Magnifying glass on blue background.
Lost hiker found safe

Latest News

Video taken by Wes Wilson on the Huey helicopter.
Experience on the Huey
In Charleston, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is still open but no longer performing...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions
Firefighters deal with aftermath of deadly helicopter crash
Firefighters deal with aftermath of deadly helicopter crash
West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute