I-77 northbound shut down due to crash involving tractor trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews responded to I-77 northbound on Friday following a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes near the 104.5 mile marker, or close to the I-77/I-79 split, just south of the Eden’s Fork Exit.

Both northbound lanes are closed and will remain closed until crews can remove part of the wreckage.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to fire officials. (Sissonville Fire Department)

Further information has not been released.

