I-77 northbound shut down due to crash involving tractor trailer

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to fire officials.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews responded to I-77 northbound on Friday following a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes near the 104.5 mile marker, or close to the I-77/I-79 split, just south of the Eden’s Fork Exit.

Both northbound lanes are closed and will remain closed until crews can remove part of the wreckage.

Further information has not been released.

