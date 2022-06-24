Ohio BMV expanding services online

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is shifting more services online including driver’s license renewals.

Randy Gouge, a driver in Ohio, was fond of the idea.

“I always go in-person, but anytime you can do things online is usually quicker and less hassle,” Gouge said.

“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.

Beginning June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license identification card online.

Ohioans can visit BMV.Ohio.Gov and click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, customers will log in through the state’s OH|ID system using a variety of programs and services with a single user account.

Once logged in, it prompts the user to answer several questions, then upload a picture of their driver’s license or ID and one document from BMV’s acceptable document list.

Once approved, the ID will be mailed to the individual.

Not every license can be renewed online. Due to federal regulations, commercial driver’s licenses have to be renewed in person.

Ohioans will be able to transfer vehicle titles online using a new process, which starts on July 11. For new drivers, the driving knowledge test will also be available online starting July 11.

The state also expanded locations where residents can take driving tests. Currently, they have to go to a BMV Driver Examination station, but a pilot program will bring these tests to third-party locations.

According to a news release, the first location will be at the Preble County Clerk of Court. The program is expected to add seven more locations during the summer.

