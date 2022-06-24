Advertisement

Semi catches fire; portion of I-64 blocked

Two of three westbound lanes have been blocked by emergency officials near the Dunbar/Roxalana...
Two of three westbound lanes have been blocked by emergency officials near the Dunbar/Roxalana Road exit Friday following a vehicle fire.(WV 511)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY WSAZ) - A portion of I-64 is blocked by emergency officials Friday morning after the wheels of a tractor trailer caught fire, 911 dispatchers report.

Two of three westbound lanes are currently blocked by emergency officials near the Dunbar/Roxalana Road exit.

The Dunbar Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department are on scene containing the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

