UK’s Sharpe selected by Portland

BROOKLYN (WSAZ) - The Portland Trail Blazers used their first pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Shaedon Sharpe, who suited up for Kentucky last season but didn’t play a second for them on the court. He was on the team but opted to use practice as a means to prepare for tonight’s NBA draft.

Sharpe did worked out for the Portland at their facility just over a week ago and played in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. During that time, he shot 36.4% on threes while averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

