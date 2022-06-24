Advertisement

UK’s Sharpe selected by Portland

Shaedon Sharpe, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected...
Shaedon Sharpe, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BROOKLYN (WSAZ) - The Portland Trail Blazers used their first pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Shaedon Sharpe, who suited up for Kentucky last season but didn’t play a second for them on the court. He was on the team but opted to use practice as a means to prepare for tonight’s NBA draft.

Sharpe did worked out for the Portland at their facility just over a week ago and played in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. During that time, he shot 36.4% on threes while averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

