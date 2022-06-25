Christian Brand wins 3rd WV Open

ROANOKE, WV -- In a closely fought battle throughout the day, Christian Brand of Scott Depot took the title at the 89th West Virginia Open over defending champion professional (p) David Bradshaw of Harpers Ferry by three strokes. Brand finished the tournament at ten under par 206, while Bradshaw scored a seven under par 209.

Brand previously won the championship in 2014 and 2015, while Bradshaw is a 12-time champion. Brand’s comment after tying Bradshaw yesterday at the conclusion of the second day proved to be prophetic. “The expectation is to win tomorrow,” said Brand. And he did. Christian Brand now joins an elite group of players in West Virginia golf history to have three or more West Virginia Open wins, including the great Bill Campbell, Sam Snead, David Bradshaw, Barney Thompson, Scott Davis, Clem Wakeman, Ed Tutwiler and Mike White.

“Let me give a sincere thank you to Stonewall Resort for being such a great host for this 89th playing of the West Virginia Open Championship,” said West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Executive Director Brad Ullman. “Christian is a great champion and we are excited to have him back and playing golf in our state.” “Congratulations to Christian Brand and all the qualifiers. We thank Brad, the WVGA staff and the board for bringing it to Stonewall Resort for the first time,” said Stonewall’s Head Golf Professional Mike Rogers. “We had a great week hosting and wanted to make this fun for the whole family since life is better at the lake.” “I can’t say enough to thank WVGA staff Brad Ullman and Chris Slack for their excellent work and leadership this week. Thanks to Stonewall Resort and the staff and management of the Palmer Course for such a great week for the 89th West Virginia Open,” said WVGA President Phil Reale. “We have an outstanding champion in Christian Brand and welcome him back to our ranks in West Virginia. It was great seeing so many people come out to support their friends, family members and favorite golfers this week.”

