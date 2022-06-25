Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | More storms on Sunday before refreshing air arrives

Forecast on June 25, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The increased heat and humidity on Saturday sparked isolated showers and thunderstorms across parts of the region, some producing gusty winds, torrential downpours, and lots of lightning. The same storm risks must be respected on Sunday as a cold front nears and eventually crosses the area late in the evening. Sunday’s storms become more numerous, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, such that every location picks up on rain. Fortunately, the reward for getting through another day of storms will be a much more refreshing feel by Monday afternoon, although it may have been nice to time it a day earlier. In any case, much of the work week stays dry and comfortable before heat increases along with renewed storm chances by Friday. At this time, it is looking like storm chances may spill over into the Fourth of July weekend.

Scattered showers and storms continue through sunset Saturday evening before fading. Some may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Expect a mostly clear sky Saturday night with low temperatures dropping to the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Spotty showers during the morning hours will turn to more numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms could be strong enough to produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Monday turns drier with increasing sunshine as the day goes on. High temperatures only rise to near 80 degrees with low humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic with lots of sunshine and continued low humidity. High temperatures stay in the low 80s on Tuesday but climb to the mid 80s on Wednesday.

Sunshine and dry conditions continue Thursday with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Much of Friday stays mostly sunny, dry, and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. However, a couple storms may spark during the evening hours.

A better chance for showers and storms comes on Saturday as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s.

