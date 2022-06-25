First Warning Forecast | Storm chances return this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple refreshing days to round out the work week, heat and humidity creep up this weekend with storm chances returning as well. Showers and storms stay rather isolated in nature on Saturday and will be confined to the afternoon and early evening hours. Sunday looks to be the damper of the two days, especially during the evening, as a cold front nears. Showers continue Sunday night as the front crosses, but Monday turns drier and refreshing with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Nice weather sticks around for a couple days before temperatures quickly heat up again, a trend that has held strong all month long.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly clear sky. Fog is being seen in some river valleys.

A mostly sunny sky is expected throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures rise to the low 90s. Humidity rises a bit as well, though nothing too oppressive. Still, the increase in heat and humidity will spark isolated showers and storms for the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms continue through sunset Saturday evening before fading. Expect a mostly clear sky Saturday night with low temperatures dropping to the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Isolated showers during the morning hours will turn to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms then become more widespread towards sunset. A few of these storms could be strong enough to produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Monday turns drier with increasing sunshine as the day goes on. High temperatures only rise to near 80 degrees with low humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic with lots of sunshine and continued low humidity. High temperatures stay in the low 80s on Tuesday but climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Sunshine and dry conditions continue Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back to the low 90s.

