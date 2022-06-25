Investigators: Man arrested in county’s largest meth bust ever

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Ironton was arrested Thursday in what investigators say involved the largest amount of methamphetamine seized in the history of Lawrence County.

According to Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, suspect Andrew McClain, 34, was arrested after investigators found nearly three pounds of meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, digital scales, packaging materials and cash.

The search took place at a home in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Ironton. It involved officers with the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, who were assisted by the Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Lawrence County EMS.

The prosecutor’s office said McClain’s arrest followed months of investigation by the Task Force, as well as the Ironton Police Department and the Coal Grove Police Department.

