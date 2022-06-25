Advertisement

Lawrence County starts inaugural burger week

Lawrence Co. burger week begins.
Lawrence Co. burger week begins.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 25, 2022
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in its history, Lawrence County is hosting a burger week now through July 2nd.

“It’s more of a thing to get people to come to Louisa and try these burgers and this stuff,” Wes Kingsmore, chairman of the Lawrence County Tourism Commission, said.

People are going to the area and trying all of the flavors. Multiple participants sold out of their burger on Friday.

“All the other places that are participating. They’ve gotten great burgers out and everybody’s just, great positive feedback from the community,” Morgan Hall, employee for Randy’s Red White & Blue BBQ, said.

The area is hoping to bring more publicity out of the event.

“We’ve got a little bit of an identity ourselves, which to us we’ve always had,” Kingsmore said.

Customers can participate in a raffle after buying a burger week product, and potentially win a prize at the end of the week.

