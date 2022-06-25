Man arraigned in deadly Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston was arraigned Friday night on a first-degree murder charge, the Charleston Police Department said.

Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, six days after the June 4 shooting along Hale Street in Charleston.

James Daugherty, who was shot several times, was taken to CAMC General where he later died. The shooting happened at a parking lot along Hale Street.

According to Kanawha County Court records, the incident was captured by surveillance cameras. Investigators say Harris posted on a social media account, showing the same shirt and necklace worn during the shooting.

