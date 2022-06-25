Advertisement

Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown who is wanted for murder was spotted near the...
Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges.

Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The campground has been closed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s offices said deputies responded to the area of Round Bottom Rod in Morgantown for a report of a body in the roadway in May of this year.

The victim was identified as Matthew D. Moore, 46 years of age, of Morgantown.

Romano is believed to be on foot at this time, and residents are urged to used caution if you come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him.

Romano is a white male, 5-10, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a dark tee-shirt, dark shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Romano can call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260. Callers can remain anonymous.

Keep checking the WSAZ app as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
In Charleston, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is still open but no longer performing...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions
Maddison Brown had taken what turned out to be one of the Vietnam era helicopter's final rides.
Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash
Marshall announces site of new baseball stadium
Marshall University announces site of new baseball stadium
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain.
NTSB official: Agency dedicated to ‘a very thorough’ investigation into helicopter crash that killed 6

Latest News

A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members
Strong winds leave behind extensive damage
Strong winds leave behind extensive damage
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
UPDATE: 6-year-old boy recovered from Kanawha River
Tree limbs fell on power lines on Friday in Williamson, West Virginia. (WSAZ)
Power restoration efforts continue after powerful storm