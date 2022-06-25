Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges.

Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The campground has been closed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s offices said deputies responded to the area of Round Bottom Rod in Morgantown for a report of a body in the roadway in May of this year.

The victim was identified as Matthew D. Moore, 46 years of age, of Morgantown.

Romano is believed to be on foot at this time, and residents are urged to used caution if you come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him.

Romano is a white male, 5-10, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a dark tee-shirt, dark shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Romano can call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260. Callers can remain anonymous.

Keep checking the WSAZ app as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.