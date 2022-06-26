First Warning Forecast | After storms exit, pleasant weather moves in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and thunderstorms lit up the radar both days over the weekend, but fortunately there was still some dry time to enjoy outdoor activities. Rain lingers through early Monday, but by Monday afternoon, sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures and much lower humidity. This paves the way for a pleasant few days until the heat returns by the end of the work week. For the start of the Fourth of July weekend, showers and storms return to the picture. Right now, it looks like Saturday and Sunday have the best chances of seeing some type of activity, though timing and placement of storms will be fine-tuned in the coming days. Precipitation should clear by the Fourth of July holiday itself on Monday.

Scattered showers and storms continue Sunday evening and overnight. Some storms may be strong enough to produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s overnight, and patchy fog is possible.

On Monday, a couple showers may linger across far southern and eastern portions of the region in the early hours of the day. Otherwise, drier air moves in. Morning clouds give way to plentiful afternoon sunshine as high temperatures rise to near 80 degrees with rapidly-dropping humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic with lots of sunshine and continued low humidity. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees on Tuesday but climb to the mid 80s on Wednesday.

Sunshine and dry conditions continue Thursday with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Much of Friday stays mostly sunny, dry, and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. However, a couple showers may spark during the afternoon and evening hours.

A better chance for showers and storms comes on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s. Right now, these storms look scattered in nature, meaning no day is a total washout, but stay tuned as forecast details are refined as the week progresses.

