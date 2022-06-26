Youth Regional Soccer Tourney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The prestigious US YOUTH EASTERN REGIONALS are in town for a 5 day blowout soccer tourney. Teams and clubs are in from a dozen states with eyes on a berth in the Nationals next month in Florida. It’s the first time the regional finals have come back to Barboursville in the Covid Era. Tony stopped by the Barboursville fields for a look at the action and a story on soccer moms!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.