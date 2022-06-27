Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.(Fox News/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified...
Six victims identified in deadly helicopter crash
Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown who is wanted for murder was spotted near the...
Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
In Charleston, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is still open but no longer performing...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

Latest News

President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on...
Man credits TV show for multi-winning lottery experiment idea
Two children who were reported missing from Nampa, Idaho, have been found safe, authorities...
Amber Alert canceled, 2 children found safe
The BRCA gene mutations carries risks for both men and women.
Why men should get tested for the BRCA gene
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as missile hits mall